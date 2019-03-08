Last Night of the Proms at the Orchard, Dartford

The Last Night of the Proms promises an evening of foot stomping classics to get the crowd singing and swaying along. Picture: Last Night of the Proms Archant

It's time to break out the Union flags and dance the night away as much as you can to classical music as Last Night of the Proms arrives at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford this week.

Soprano Rebecca Bottone has sung with some of the best in the world. Picture: Last Night of the Proms Soprano Rebecca Bottone has sung with some of the best in the world. Picture: Last Night of the Proms

Conductor Stephen Bell and soloist Rebecca Bottone will be performing audience favourites like the rousing and exhilarating Rule, Britannia, Sir Edward Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance March No.1, Ralph Vaughan Williams' The Wasps Overture; Johannes Brahms' Hungarian Dance No.5, and of course Hubert Parry's Jerusalem.

Bell was described in 2011 by International Record Review as "one of the most gifted younger British conductors".

He has an extensive broadcasting experience, frequently appearing on BBC Radio, Classic FM and BBC television. In 2009, he was appointed artistic director of the City of Oxford Orchestra, and in 2013 was delighted to take up the post of associate conductor, Hallé Pops.

The people he has worked with can only be described as diverse and includes a string of classical stars, along with Katie Melua, Katherine Jenkins, Noah Stewart, Alfie Boe, KT Tunstall, John Barrowman, Tony Hadley, Chris De Burgh, Alexandra Burke, Clare Teal and Michael Ball.

Soprano Rebecca Bottone is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music.

She has worked with many of the world's leading orchestras‚ including the SCO‚ the RSNO‚ the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and the Gabrieli Consort and Players under Paul McCreesh; she has sung Charmeuse in 'Thais' under Eschenbach with Renee Fleming and also performed with the AAM and the RAI Turin under Christopher Hogwood; the CBSO‚ the Halle and the Manchester Camerata under Stephen Bell; St John Passion with the Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi at the Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan; the Philharmonia Orchestra under Sir Charles Mackerras; and the Tonhalle Zürich under Sir Mark Elder.

In case you didn't know, proms is short for Promenade concerts, or informal and inexpensive orchestral concerts where 'Prommers' stand to listen.

However, this time the Orchard is offering some comfortable seats in which audiences can kick back and enjoy the very best of British music performed by the Nation's favourite orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert will be performed at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford on Thursday, June 27 at 7.30pm.