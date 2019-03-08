Gravesend artist’s design to be sold in Liberty, London

A Gravesend artist has won a prestigious fabric design competition run by the famous London store, Liberty.

Duncan Grant beat more than 5,500 other entrants to become one of four overall winners.

His winning design will now be made into Liberty fabric and launched as part of its summer collection in May.

He told us: “People have often said that my art looked like fabric, but when a friend told me that I only had to upload a picture online, I thought I’d give it a go.”

The winning design is one of Duncan’s signature Small Town ink drawings, drawn at night in his van during lulls in his job in construction, or at home sitting on the sofa with the TV or radio on in the background.

Its vibrant colours, industrial landscapes and smoking chimneys are typical of the artist’s work.

He said: “My Small Towns are really an extension of doodling. Each one is a mind wander through a landscape. I started with places I know well in Kent like Gravesend, Rochester Castle, Dreamland in Margate and then moved on to imaginary landscapes.”

Earlier this year, Duncan worked with Liberty designers to turn his winning image into a commercial fabric design.

He said: “It’s amazing how they can take bits of the design and make it work for different products.”

Last month Duncan travelled to the Liberty factory in Italy to see the production process in action and watch his designs come to life.

Liberty will produce two designs from his original image; one called Duncan Grant and the other called Small Town.

Each design will be made in three different colourways, on Tana Lawn cotton and silk, and will be available to buy in store and online.

In his entry, he told the store: “To be associated and seen at Liberty would be a privilege, it would give me a huge boost and reassurance, while giving me the opportunity to share my work on a larger platform.”

His work will be on display in May at The Hot Tin in Faversham, and for more information on the artists, visit duncangrantartist.com.