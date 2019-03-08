Nancy wants her litter picking group to go national

Nancy and her friends want their litter picking group to inspire children nationally Archant

How many times do we hear the youngsters today don't care about the planet - well, Nancy Connelly does, and she's just 12.

The Gravesend girl and the rest of her Young Activists group is made up of several friends.

She said: “Gravesham council supplied us with litter pickers, high vis jackets, gloves and bins.

“We are picking up litter from the streets to provide a much cleaner home town for everyone and help stop plastic and rubbish from polluting our world.

“There will be around 10 of us going around our town every Sunday from now on.

“We are also urging other children and teenagers to join us.

“Instead of staying at home bored all day, come out with us. It gives people something worthwhile to do by helping save Earth, and it's a great way to make new friends.”

She went on: “We want our group to be known nationally so children and teens in each town around England will wake up each Sunday and have something to look forward to.

“Also, if everyone did their bit all around England every Sunday in each town, we will all be able to keep our country clean and healthy and even bring communities together.

“I am also trying to put together plastic bottle collections from my secondary school. We can all do something to help, so let's all save the planet together.”

Proud mum Gemma said: “Nancy has always been interested in the environment since she was little. We are very, very proud.

“To her friends, she is a great role model.”

Nancy has also created an Instagram page called young_activists1.

She said: “This is where we post about pollution, climate change and tips on how to help the environment.

“We want others to join and help the environment by creating something positive for our generation.

“When I contacted the local council to see if they would supply refuse bags and litter pickers, I was amazed they were so helpful.

“I hope my appeal will get us heard and allow us to start cleaning everything up and make for a better world.”