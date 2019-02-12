Search

Dartford pickers win new cleaner bins

PUBLISHED: 13:44 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 14 February 2019

The new bins are welcomed by litter pickers. Photo: Dartford Litter Pickers

A team of litter pickers are celebrating the replacement of some of the town’s bins with new ones – with lids.

As high winds hit the county, they were fed up seeing rubbish being blown out of the bins and into the streets.

Now the after a year of campaigning, Dartford Litter Pickers say they are thrilled to see at least some of the town’s dilapidated bins replaced with new lidded ones.

Kelly Grehan, 38, who co-organises litter picks, said: “It has been a major source of annoyance for us, to see litter that has flown out of bins when we have been litter picking and so we have been campaigning for new bins, with lids to replace those that are clearly not fit for purpose, around the borough. Research continually shows that seeing litter encourages people to drop litter and so the rubbish flying out of bins contributes to a bigger problem.”

