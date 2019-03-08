Little Mix tribute will serve up some black magic

We Love Little Mix will be a treat for fans. Picture: Sweeney Entertainments Archant

Since storming through X Factor, Little Mix have seen some incredible success and are in massive demand.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fans who can't get to the see the real thing can go along to The Orchard Theatre, Dartford, on Sunday, June 2 at 11am for what is being hailed as one of the best tribute bands.

They are called We Love Little Mix, and are presented by Sweeney Entertainments.

A spokesman for Sweeney said: "They are bursting with personality; this is a high-energy show from beginning to end."

We Love Little Mix perform all of Little Mix's greatest hits including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, and Secret Love Song.

You may also want to watch:

Jodie Hamblet, who performs as Perrie, said: "I've been gigging up and down the country for quite a few years and I was lucky enough to be asked by to join the tour.

"I have been involved in We Love Little Mix for around three or four years now. We have worked our hardest to create an amazing show for the tour. Everything is bigger, better and bolder.

"I've never seen Little Mix live unfortunately but saw them on X factor. Watching them grow into incredible artists really pushes me as a performer.

"I play Perrie in the show. I can relate to her as a person in many ways on stage and off. I think she has an amazing vocal ability so there is quite a lot of pressure on me to do her justice."

To do her justice takes some preparation.

Jodie said: "I always do a vocal warm-up in the shower before a show. I steam and stretch, making sure my muscles are all warm. The show is very high-energy and quite demanding, the last thing we want is an injury so it's so important we warm up."