Search

Advanced search

Little Mix tribute will serve up some black magic

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 May 2019

We Love Little Mix will be a treat for fans. Picture: Sweeney Entertainments

We Love Little Mix will be a treat for fans. Picture: Sweeney Entertainments

Archant

Since storming through X Factor, Little Mix have seen some incredible success and are in massive demand.

Fans who can't get to the see the real thing can go along to The Orchard Theatre, Dartford, on Sunday, June 2 at 11am for what is being hailed as one of the best tribute bands.

They are called We Love Little Mix, and are presented by Sweeney Entertainments.

A spokesman for Sweeney said: "They are bursting with personality; this is a high-energy show from beginning to end."

We Love Little Mix perform all of Little Mix's greatest hits including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, and Secret Love Song.

You may also want to watch:

Jodie Hamblet, who performs as Perrie, said: "I've been gigging up and down the country for quite a few years and I was lucky enough to be asked by to join the tour.

"I have been involved in We Love Little Mix for around three or four years now. We have worked our hardest to create an amazing show for the tour. Everything is bigger, better and bolder.

"I've never seen Little Mix live unfortunately but saw them on X factor. Watching them grow into incredible artists really pushes me as a performer.

"I play Perrie in the show. I can relate to her as a person in many ways on stage and off. I think she has an amazing vocal ability so there is quite a lot of pressure on me to do her justice."

To do her justice takes some preparation.

Jodie said: "I always do a vocal warm-up in the shower before a show. I steam and stretch, making sure my muscles are all warm. The show is very high-energy and quite demanding, the last thing we want is an injury so it's so important we warm up."

Most Read

Gravesham car park vistors must use RingGo from today

RingGo is replacing Parkmobile throughout Gravesham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Appeal to find mother of new-born baby left outside hospital

The baby was left outside Darent Valley Hospital in the early hours of today, Friday, May 24. Picture: Archant

Shot teen left paralysed

Binmen could work 24 hours a day after Brexit

Binmen could have to work round the clock under a worst case Brexit scenario. Picture: PA

Knife robber who terrorised woman during bookies raid jailed

Vicious robber John Saunders jailed for terrorising woman in betting shop raid

Most Read

Gravesham car park vistors must use RingGo from today

RingGo is replacing Parkmobile throughout Gravesham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Appeal to find mother of new-born baby left outside hospital

The baby was left outside Darent Valley Hospital in the early hours of today, Friday, May 24. Picture: Archant

Shot teen left paralysed

Binmen could work 24 hours a day after Brexit

Binmen could have to work round the clock under a worst case Brexit scenario. Picture: PA

Knife robber who terrorised woman during bookies raid jailed

Vicious robber John Saunders jailed for terrorising woman in betting shop raid

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

County lines drug dealer arrested in Gravesend is jailed

Cecil Mufarinya jailed for dealing drugs on the streets of Gravesend

Strictly’s Craig Revel Horward on why he loves his role in Annie

Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan, centre. Picture: Annie Tour (UK)

Watch this bank holiday weekend weather forecast: Sunny Saturday, cloudier Sunday and a fresh-feeling Monday

A view along the coast path in Pembrokeshire, west Wales.

Appeal to find mother of new-born baby left outside hospital

The baby was left outside Darent Valley Hospital in the early hours of today, Friday, May 24. Picture: Archant

Little Mix tribute will serve up some black magic

We Love Little Mix will be a treat for fans. Picture: Sweeney Entertainments
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists