Cash handout from Ebbsfleet developer helps local band

A Northfleet music group can now afford to buy some vital equipment after a generous cash donation of £4,500.

The money goes to the Knights Academy of Music and Performing Arts from the Ebbsfleet Development Corporation following a chance meeting.

That was between Knights musical director Paul Richards and Ebbsfleet’s community building manager Paul Boughen.

The band is now looking to expand its percussion section.

They said items on the shopping list will replace older equipment, plus a child-sized kit was bought to replace larger kit including stands, harnesses and drum carriers, which Paul has introduced.

Two Yamaha Glockenspiels and a pair of tenor drums were also on the order from Essex-based Southern Percussion.

The instruments were needed as the group continues to grow, offering affordable music tuition to children aged between six and 15.

They rehearse on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Northfleet School for Girls and currently have a Kids’ Club for the very youngest musicians which they’re recruiting for having graduated the previous members to the Junior Band. It’s here that they can choose from brass, drums or percussion to focus on.

They perform at local events and can also be booked too.

After picking up the money, Paul Richards said: “This grant was very generous and welcomed, allowing us to grow the band in 2019.

“We hope this is the beginning of our relationship with EDC who are very focussed on integrating the old and new communities in Ebbsfleet as the Garden City begins to take shape.

“We will be actively recruiting in this area and look forward to seeing the first batch of children from this community.

“Music is a lifelong skill and is so good for child development too. We have some great young musicians emerging. With private tuition so expensive, our group offers a really social and affordable way to learn music, make friends and have fun too.”

There are free trial rehearsals where children can meet the other members and try the instruments while parents can chat with the teaching staff to find out more.

For more information call Paul on 07875 415852 or email info@knightsacademy.org.uk.