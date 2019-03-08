Local Elections 2019: Conservatives hold Dartford Borough Council

Dartford Borough Council stays in Conservative hands after yesterday's election. Picture: PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

Dartford Borough Council remains in Conservative hands, although Labour and Residents' Association candidates made minor gains within the council chamber at the Tories' expense.

The new make-up of the chamber sits at 29 Conservative councillors, 10 Labour councillors and three Residents' Association councillors.

Across the country, the general sense from early results is that voters have vented their anger at the two main parties over the continuing Brexit deadlock as both the Tories and Labour suffered losses in the English council elections.

Nationwide, Conservatives shed more than 400 seats and 16 councils in early results, with voters apparently expressing frustration at the Government's failure to deliver Brexit as promised on March 29.

There were calls from Tory MPs for Theresa May's removal as leader, with senior Brexiteer Sir Bernard Jenkin warning that the party would be “toast” unless it “mends its ways pretty quickly”.

But Labour also struggled, losing seats at a point in the electoral cycle when they could expect to be making significant gains at the expense of the Government.

In contrast, the Liberal Democrats were enjoying a good night, with some predictions that they could pick up as many as 500 seats.

With results in from 109 of the 248 councils where elections are being held, the Conservatives had lost 409 seats and Labour 60, while the Lib Dems had gained 283 and the Greens 35.

There were 85 more independent councillors, while Ukip lost eight.