Minister delivers positive update on Thames estuary regeneration

PUBLISHED: 10:46 25 July 2019

Communities secretary James Brokenshire is confident the Thames Estuary regeneration programme will deliver all that is promised. Picture: James Brokenshire

Communities secretary James Brokenshire is confident the Thames Estuary regeneration programme will deliver all that is promised. Picture: James Brokenshire

Archant

MP James Brokenshire says major progress is being made on the regeneration of the Thames Estuary.

The initiative was launched by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership and the Mayor of London in 2017.

At the time, the Thames Estuary Production Corridor was dubbed an ambitious industrial vision to develop a world class hub for cultural and creative production along the estuary.

It was also estimated that long-term investment in the scheme could deliver 50,000 new jobs, adding an extra £3.1bn to the UK economy.

At an update meeting in Northfleet, Mr Brokenshire, government's communities secretary and MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup, backed the Thames Estuary region's bold vision for the future.

In the keynote speech at the Generating Good Growth in the Thames Estuary Conference, he said: "I'm excited by the bold and ambitious vision for the future of the Thames Estuary that's been set out - as well as the clear-headed steps proposed to get us there.

"That's why in March 2019 we announced a multi-million pound package of commitments to create jobs, build new homes and boost local economic growth in the Thames Estuary.

"I've been really pleased to see the scale of ambition from partners in the Thames Estuary Production Corridor."

And Justine Simons, deputy mayor of London for culture and creative industries, added: "The creative industries are a vital part of the UK economy, supporting millions of jobs and generating more than £100billion a year.

"We're proud that London leads the way in these key industries and are determined to combine our success with the Thames Estuary's manufacturing legacy to create a world-class centre for creative production.

"This will deliver a significant boost to productivity, jobs and career opportunities for local communities across Kent, Essex and London with 50,000 new jobs and an extra £3.7bn to the UK economy."

The chairman of the South East Local Enterprise Partnership, Christian Brodie, went on to say: "We will continue to position the Thames Estuary as one of our top priorities for growth."

