Big delays after accident shut a Dartford crossing tunnel for an hour

PUBLISHED: 15:54 20 November 2019

Some of the jams heading towards Essex after one tunnel was closed for an hour due to an accident

Some of the jams heading towards Essex after one tunnel was closed for an hour due to an accident

Archant

Motorists are being told to stay away from the M25 eastbound carriageway after one tunnel going into Essex was closed for an hour due to an accident.

The crash was between two vehicles but no injuries were reported, said Kent police.

Highways said an eastbound tunnel was closed due to the incident and confirmed emergency services and Highways England were in attendance.

However, despite the tunnel being reopened, they warn long delays on M25 anticlockwise approach will continue. At one point there were queues back to J4 at Orpington.

There will be significant delays in and around Dartford while things get back to normal.

Delays are also expected to remain in the area during the evening's peak period.

They advise drivers who can't avoid the area to allow plenty of extra time for journeys.

