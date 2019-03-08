Long queues on London bound A2 after three vehicle crash

Motorists on the A2 are being warned to expect long delays after a serious incident which happened near Gravesend.

An alert from Kent County Council's Highways and Transportation department revealed there are reports of a three vehicle crash on the A2.

It has happened on the London bound carriageway between Halfpence Lane at Shorne and Valley Drive, Gravesend.

Emergency services are attending and other drivers must now expect long delays on the approach to the incident.

They suggest drivers not yet in the area should quickly find an alternative route to avoid the crash zone.