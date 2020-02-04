Search

Advanced search

Murder investigation in Northfleet after man dies of stab wounds

PUBLISHED: 16:47 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:37 04 February 2020

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a man appeared to be stabbed in Northfleet.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in Hamerton Road, Northfleet. Picture: Google MapsA murder investigation has been launched after a man died in Hamerton Road, Northfleet. Picture: Google Maps

Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to an address in Hamerton Road, in the early hours of Tuesday, February 4.

On gaining entry to the property, they found a 44-year-old man critically injured with injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Kent police said they have arrested a 28-year-old man in Chelmsford, Essex hours after the murder investigation started.

You may also want to watch:

They have appealed for the public to offer any assistance.

Local resident Lucy Driscoll told the Reporter: "I hadn't heard anything at all until I went to walk the dog around 6am. I was told I couldn't access my car so I knew it had to be something serious. Only a few weeks back most of us had our tyres slashed overnight so there's certainly a problem regarding safety in the road."

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact Kent Police by calling 01634 792 209, quoting reference number 4-0088.

Anyone who can possibly help can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Gravesend chippie is the best takeaway in Greater London

Manny at his chippie is delighted with the award. Picture: Manny Atwal

Murder investigation in Northfleet after man dies of stab wounds

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Dartford station assault appeal

Officers would like to speak to this man in connection with a robbery and serious assault at Dartford station. Picture: British Transport Police

Violent supermarket gang from Bexley jailed for Dartford raids

Clockwise from top left, Collins, Darwin, Ramsden, and Gottfried. Picture: Kent Police

Northfleet murder investigation: Man arrested

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Most Read

Gravesend chippie is the best takeaway in Greater London

Manny at his chippie is delighted with the award. Picture: Manny Atwal

Murder investigation in Northfleet after man dies of stab wounds

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Dartford station assault appeal

Officers would like to speak to this man in connection with a robbery and serious assault at Dartford station. Picture: British Transport Police

Violent supermarket gang from Bexley jailed for Dartford raids

Clockwise from top left, Collins, Darwin, Ramsden, and Gottfried. Picture: Kent Police

Northfleet murder investigation: Man arrested

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Gravesend chippie is the best takeaway in Greater London

Manny at his chippie is delighted with the award. Picture: Manny Atwal

Northfleet murder investigation: Man arrested

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Murder investigation in Northfleet after man dies of stab wounds

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Violent supermarket gang from Bexley jailed for Dartford raids

Clockwise from top left, Collins, Darwin, Ramsden, and Gottfried. Picture: Kent Police

Urgent treatment centres plan for Dartford and Gravesend hospitals agreed by Bexley councillors

An urgent treatment centre will be created at Darent Valley Hospital. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24