Murder investigation in Northfleet after man dies of stab wounds

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a man appeared to be stabbed in Northfleet.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in Hamerton Road, Northfleet. Picture: Google Maps A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in Hamerton Road, Northfleet. Picture: Google Maps

Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to an address in Hamerton Road, in the early hours of Tuesday, February 4.

On gaining entry to the property, they found a 44-year-old man critically injured with injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Kent police said they have arrested a 28-year-old man in Chelmsford, Essex hours after the murder investigation started.

They have appealed for the public to offer any assistance.

Local resident Lucy Driscoll told the Reporter: "I hadn't heard anything at all until I went to walk the dog around 6am. I was told I couldn't access my car so I knew it had to be something serious. Only a few weeks back most of us had our tyres slashed overnight so there's certainly a problem regarding safety in the road."

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact Kent Police by calling 01634 792 209, quoting reference number 4-0088.

Anyone who can possibly help can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org