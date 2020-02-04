Search

Northfleet murder investigation: Man arrested

PUBLISHED: 19:32 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:32 04 February 2020

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Detectives who launched a murder investigation in Northfleet earlier today have arrested a man in Essex.

Kent Police were called to an address in Hamerton Road at 2.46am on Tuesday, February 4. A 44-year-old man died at the scene and had sustained injuries that are consistent with stab wounds.

At around 4.30pm detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He was detained in Chelmsford and remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Kent Police by calling 01634 792 209, quoting reference number 04-0088.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

