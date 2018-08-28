Man arrested after police officers discover ‘suspected cocaine’ and quantity of cash in Northfleet car

Kent Police stock.. Picture Kent Police Chief Constable Kent Police

Kent Police officers on patrol in Northfleet seized a quantity of suspected cocaine after they became suspicious of a car travelling in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The officers were travelling in London Road at around 9.50pm on Thursday, December 27, when they spotted a car travelling in the opposite direction which they believed was linked to supplying drugs.

The officers performed a U-turn and requested the vehicle stop but it is reported to have accelerated away before coming to a stop in Cross Road.

A subsequent search uncovered two bags of suspected cocaine, a baton and a quantity of cash.

A 33-year-old man from Strood was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He remains in custody as enquiries continue.