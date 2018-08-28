Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after police officers discover ‘suspected cocaine’ and quantity of cash in Northfleet car

PUBLISHED: 13:11 28 December 2018

Kent Police stock.. Picture Kent Police

Kent Police stock.. Picture Kent Police

Chief Constable Kent Police

Kent Police officers on patrol in Northfleet seized a quantity of suspected cocaine after they became suspicious of a car travelling in the town.

The officers were travelling in London Road at around 9.50pm on Thursday, December 27, when they spotted a car travelling in the opposite direction which they believed was linked to supplying drugs.

The officers performed a U-turn and requested the vehicle stop but it is reported to have accelerated away before coming to a stop in Cross Road.

A subsequent search uncovered two bags of suspected cocaine, a baton and a quantity of cash.

A 33-year-old man from Strood was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Gravesend Reporter visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Gravesend Reporter staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Gravesend Reporter account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Man appears in court charged with murder of missing New Ash Green mother Sarah Wellgreen

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police

Kent Police charge man with driving offences following Christmas Day car crash in Dartford

Picture: Met Police

The history behind Gravesend’s origins

Gravesend Market 1951

Gravesend county line drug dealers jailed for more than 20 years

Seun Daramola, Christopher Bolokor and Kirk Huggins. Photos: Kent Police

More than 8,500 Dartford and Gravesham women missed latest breast cancer screenings, NHS reveals

A woman undergoing a routine mammogram to screen for early signs of breast cancer. Picture: Society and College of Radiographers

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day swim at Crouch End’s Park Road lido goes ahead for first time in two years – after manager is hauled out of bed to open up

#includeImage($article, 225)

Little holds no grudge against Enfield defender Weatherstone

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

#includeImage($article, 225)

Camden and Islington to get fourth top cop in 12 months as Iain Raphael is replaced by Raj Kohli

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Man arrested after police officers discover ‘suspected cocaine’ and quantity of cash in Northfleet car

Kent Police stock.. Picture Kent Police

Kent Police charge man with driving offences following Christmas Day car crash in Dartford

Picture: Met Police

More than 8,500 Dartford and Gravesham women missed latest breast cancer screenings, NHS reveals

A woman undergoing a routine mammogram to screen for early signs of breast cancer. Picture: Society and College of Radiographers

‘Everyone is doing everything they can’: Councillors debate homelessness

Homelessness is on the rise in the borough. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Father Christmas to eat more than 13,000 mince pies in Gravesham this Christmas, experts estimate

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists