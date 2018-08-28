Man arrested after police officers discover ‘suspected cocaine’ and quantity of cash in Northfleet car
PUBLISHED: 13:11 28 December 2018
Chief Constable Kent Police
Kent Police officers on patrol in Northfleet seized a quantity of suspected cocaine after they became suspicious of a car travelling in the town.
The officers were travelling in London Road at around 9.50pm on Thursday, December 27, when they spotted a car travelling in the opposite direction which they believed was linked to supplying drugs.
The officers performed a U-turn and requested the vehicle stop but it is reported to have accelerated away before coming to a stop in Cross Road.
A subsequent search uncovered two bags of suspected cocaine, a baton and a quantity of cash.
A 33-year-old man from Strood was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.
He remains in custody as enquiries continue.
