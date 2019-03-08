Suspected stabbing outside Flying Boat pub in Dartford

A man suffered a suspected stab wound as he was drinking with friends outside a Dartford pub.

Kent police say it was a serious assault as they issued a description of a suspect.

They said at around 4.45pm on Saturday 25 May a man visiting the Flying Boat, in Spital Street, was approached as he was drinking in an area of seating next to the front entrance.

The victim was assaulted and suffered a number of injuries, consistent with being stabbed. He was treated by ambulance staff at the scene. He was then taken to a London hospital, where he is now recovering.

The suspect is described is being of mixed race and possibly aged in his late 30s.

He was around 6ft tall and had a beard. Officers are continuing to make a number of enquiries, including checking for any forensic evidence and possible CCTV.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation, is asked to call the north Kent appeals line on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/100056/19. Alternatively, contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers in Kent, anonymously, on 0800 555111.