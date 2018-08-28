Search

Kent Police appeal for information after man suffers fractured skull in Gravesend attack

PUBLISHED: 14:54 02 January 2019

Detectives from Kent Police investigating an assault in Gravesend are appealing for information.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered a fractured skull during a disturbance which took place in Queen Street between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday, December 23 2018.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who believes they have information on the incident, especially anyone with mobile phone footage of events that took place in the street between 3am and 3.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/30512/18.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

