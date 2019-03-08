Gravesham Council reveal this year's festive events calendar

If last year is anything to go by, Gravesham's festive calendar this year will brighten almost anyone's day Archant

Christmas festivities in Gravesham have been revealed for this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year's festive events in Gravesham are promised to be dazzling and fun and it all gets under way on November 22 This year's festive events in Gravesham are promised to be dazzling and fun and it all gets under way on November 22

It gets underway with the Gravesham Festival of Christmas Lights from 3.45pm on November 22.

The Beauty and the Beast panto cast at The Woodville, plus a host of street artists will keep visitors entertained before 600 schoolchildren from 13 schools take part in a lantern parade.

Led by the Mayor of Gravesham Cllr Gurdip Bungar with a life-sized mobile elephant, the parade signals town's lights being switched on.

The event is staged by Cohesion Plus, with Gravesham Borough Council and Kent Equality Cohesion Council and supported by Arts Council England.

December 7 is Small Business Saturday, a UK-wide campaign which encourages people to shop local and support small businesses in their communities. It includes offers and discounts in many shops on the day.

Spending £5 in participating stores gets a free Small Business Saturday Shopping Bag.

On Saturday December 14, follow Mary and Joseph and their donkey and the three wise men on their camels on a journey through three different historic periods of Christmas in Gravesend.

You may also want to watch:

Taking in the Victorian, Second World War and modern era, the parade will start at noon outside St George's Church.

It ends under the ceiling of lights at the junction of the High Street and King Street with Christmas Carols and a Nativity tableau.

From 11am you can meet the camels, donkeys and sheep by St George's before the procession gets underway at noon.

From 1.30pm to 3pm there are photo opportunities with the camels and donkey rides by St George's Church. Children, and of course adults, are invited to come dressed as shepherds, stars, angels, or wise men.

From November 23, Gravesend Borough Market is home to Santa's free weekend Grotto from 10am.

November 23 is a Young Traders and Entrepreneurs' market from 10am featuring a mix of trading stalls, products and services.

The following day sees a Vintage Christmas Market from 11am, the

Traditional Christmas Markets are from November 30 and there is a pop-up sincema at Gravesend Borough Market.

For more information visit www.woodville.co.uk and search #thisisgravesham on social media for updates.