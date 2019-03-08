Man jailed for sickening hammer attack on woman

A man who attacked a woman with a hammer has been jailed.

A court was told he had struck the woman around the back of the head with the heavy hand tool.

Now Alexander Weston has been jailed for eight years.

Kent police said he targeted the victim at a Meopham home in September 2018 and struck her as she turned to face away from him.

They said the 43-year-old, of Churchfields in West Malling, admitted wounding with intent but denied attempted murder.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court and has just been sentenced for wounding with intent.

The court was told that at around 12.50am on September 4 last year, the victim was awoken by Weston, who is known to her, continually knocking on the front door of her address.

The court heard she finally opened the door to find him saying there had been an accident and she needed to leave with him.

But as she turned to grab her keys, he launched a savage hammer attack and hit her around the back of the head.

He then continually tried to hit the victim as she lay on the floor and struck her for a second time just above the left eye, causing a deep cut.

She was struck several more times before she was able to grab hold of the hammer, get back into her property and lock the door.

The police were called, the court was told, and officers found Weston driving on the A227 Wrotham Road. He was arrested and immediately admitted assaulting the victim, said police.

The victim, thankfully, has since made a full recovery from her injuries.

After sentencing, Detective Constable Jackie Curtis, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: “This was a cowardly and pre-meditated attack against a woman who was clearly defenceless.

“The victim showed a tremendous amount of courage to stand up against a man who subjected her to a horrifying ordeal.

“I hope she can find some comfort and reassurance from the fact Weston has faced justice and is unable to cause any further harm to her.”