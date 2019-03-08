Classical guitarist Milos battles demons to be back on stage

Classical guitarist Milos Karadaglic is bringing his amazing music to the stage in Dartford in October.

Classical guitarist Milos is back on the road. Picture: www.larsborges.com Classical guitarist Milos is back on the road. Picture: www.larsborges.com

He is one of the best-known classical guitarists and is now making a much-anticipated return to performing three years after suffering a serious hand injury and mental burnout.

To break the ice, he is releasing an album on Decca Classics called Sound of Silence, including a version of the Simon and Garfunkel classic.

Silence will be his fourth studio album and is out on September 13.

He grew up in Montenegro during the Balkan wars, before moving to London at the age of 17 to study at the Royal Academy of Music.

His natural charm helped smooth the path to eventually sell out major concert halls and top music charts around the world.

In 2012 he gave the first ever solo guitar recital at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Back to today, and he said he was determined to support his new album with a UK tour.

He is calling it his Voice of the Guitar programme and it runs through September and October.

Milos promises this will be an intimate set list inspired by his journey back to full health.

He will be joined by members of the 12 Ensemble for a programme showcasing the diversity of the guitar through Spanish classics, Latin American rhythms, baroque dances and popular arrangements.

He said: "This tour and the album are a very personal scrapbook of music that will always have a special meaning to me - from Bach to the Beatles, Granados to Portishead, Piazzolla to Radiohead.

"After a serious injury and a burnout that almost meant the end of my career in music, this programme aims to be a musical reflection on this perhaps most important time in my life so far. The Voice of the Guitar showcases my greatest musical influences and the music I love above all else."

He said: "My parents aren't musicians but it was always the thing I was most passionate about. I thought that playing the guitar was special because it made me instantly connect with people. I gave my first proper public performance in Paris when I was 14 years old and I will remember it for the rest of my life - being there felt as if for the first time I was seeing life in full colour and hence I knew it was what I wanted to do forever."

It has not all been smooth running.

Milos said: "I developed a repetitive strain-like hand injury, which quickly spiralled into bigger issues. There were moments I thought, and was told, I would never be able to play again. It took time and a huge support network to heal and recover - I needed to rest, rebuild my self-belief and re-evaluate my relationship with music and the world I was part of. It was the most important lesson of my adult life and I now feel much stronger and better than ever before."

He added: "As a teenager, John Williams was everything to me - his peerless sound aesthetic, projection and clarity will forever be a huge inspiration and I learned so much by listening to his recordings. I'm inspired by other classical guitarists, their life and work - Leo Brouwer, José Luis Merlin, Máximo Diego Pujol, Francisco Tárrega, Segovia - most of whom appear on my new album. And I'm also inspired by the musicians I meet, the conductors I work with, composers that write for me - it's a privilege to connect with people and discover everyone's unique gift, not just in music, but in every other way too.

"It's not an accident that the guitar is the most popular instrument in the world."

Milos is a classic BRIT Award-winner and said his first three album releases achieved major chart successes around the globe

The Voice of the Guitar is on October 7 at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford.