Mini Athletes raise money for children’s hospital

A number of Mini Athletes from Dartford and Gravesham used their special skills to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Through a structured format, Mini Athletics enhances athleticism for two to seven year olds.

In a specially designed lesson created to celebrate the work the emergency services do on a daily basis, the young Mini Athletes were transformed in firefighters, paramedics and police officers to help buy a defibrillator for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Dartford Fire Brigade helped out the classes and joined in with the events.

Chris Bennett, local director of Mini Athletics, said: "We couldn't be more proud of our Mini Athletes - each one played their part in raising a tremendous amount of money for a truly worthwhile cause. We still have a couple of weeks to raise more sponsorship money but after a count I'm confident we are on target."

To help visit justgiving.com/fundraising/meerawiggett-

