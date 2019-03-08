Mini Athletes raise money for children's hospital
PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 May 2019
Archant
A number of Mini Athletes from Dartford and Gravesham used their special skills to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Through a structured format, Mini Athletics enhances athleticism for two to seven year olds.
In a specially designed lesson created to celebrate the work the emergency services do on a daily basis, the young Mini Athletes were transformed in firefighters, paramedics and police officers to help buy a defibrillator for Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Dartford Fire Brigade helped out the classes and joined in with the events.
Chris Bennett, local director of Mini Athletics, said: "We couldn't be more proud of our Mini Athletes - each one played their part in raising a tremendous amount of money for a truly worthwhile cause. We still have a couple of weeks to raise more sponsorship money but after a count I'm confident we are on target."
To help visit justgiving.com/fundraising/meerawiggett-
Miniathleticsemergencyservicesweek