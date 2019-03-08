Search

Advanced search

Mini Athletes raise money for children's hospital

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 May 2019

Fire brigade help local Mini Athletes raise money for hospital defibrillator. Picture: Mini Athletes

Fire brigade help local Mini Athletes raise money for hospital defibrillator. Picture: Mini Athletes

Archant

A number of Mini Athletes from Dartford and Gravesham used their special skills to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Through a structured format, Mini Athletics enhances athleticism for two to seven year olds.

In a specially designed lesson created to celebrate the work the emergency services do on a daily basis, the young Mini Athletes were transformed in firefighters, paramedics and police officers to help buy a defibrillator for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Dartford Fire Brigade helped out the classes and joined in with the events.

Chris Bennett, local director of Mini Athletics, said: "We couldn't be more proud of our Mini Athletes - each one played their part in raising a tremendous amount of money for a truly worthwhile cause. We still have a couple of weeks to raise more sponsorship money but after a count I'm confident we are on target."

To help visit justgiving.com/fundraising/meerawiggett-

Miniathleticsemergencyservicesweek

Most Read

County lines drug dealer arrested in Gravesend is jailed

Cecil Mufarinya jailed for dealing drugs on the streets of Gravesend

Suspected stabbing outside Flying Boat pub in Dartford

The Flying Boat pub in Dartford was the scene of a suspected stabbing

Eastwell Park and the mystery of the flamethrowing tanks

Churchill Crocodile Mark VII tank at Eastwell 1943

Police make saloon car appeal after baby left outside hospital doors

The scene where a new-born baby was left - now police are looking for a dark saloon car

Appeal to find mother of new-born baby left outside hospital

The baby was left outside Darent Valley Hospital in the early hours of today, Friday, May 24. Picture: Archant

Most Read

County lines drug dealer arrested in Gravesend is jailed

Cecil Mufarinya jailed for dealing drugs on the streets of Gravesend

Suspected stabbing outside Flying Boat pub in Dartford

The Flying Boat pub in Dartford was the scene of a suspected stabbing

Police make saloon car appeal after baby left outside hospital doors

The scene where a new-born baby was left - now police are looking for a dark saloon car

Appeal to find mother of new-born baby left outside hospital

The baby was left outside Darent Valley Hospital in the early hours of today, Friday, May 24. Picture: Archant

Vicious drug dealer jailed for curtain rail attack that knocked out four teeth

Drugs dealer jailed after knocking out 'customer's' teeth with curtain rail

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Kent’s Klaassen faced a long run to first class cricket

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Mini Athletes raise money for children’s hospital

Fire brigade help local Mini Athletes raise money for hospital defibrillator. Picture: Mini Athletes

Police make saloon car appeal after baby left outside hospital doors

The scene where a new-born baby was left - now police are looking for a dark saloon car

Suspected stabbing outside Flying Boat pub in Dartford

The Flying Boat pub in Dartford was the scene of a suspected stabbing

County lines drug dealer arrested in Gravesend is jailed

Cecil Mufarinya jailed for dealing drugs on the streets of Gravesend
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists