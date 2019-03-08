Missing Dartford teenager found safe

Kent Police say the teenager has been found safe. Picture: Archant Archant

A teenager missing from Dartford since early May has been found safe and well.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oluwatimilehin Alabi, 17, also known as Timi, had last been seen in the Dartford area on the morning of Friday, May 10.

You may also want to watch:

He was believed to be staying in the South London area, possibly Sidcup or Bexleyheath.

His mother had issued an appeal saying: "Timi, we are worried about you. You are not in trouble, we just want you back safe and sound."

Police revealed today, Friday, June 28, that he had been found.