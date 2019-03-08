Search

Missing Dartford teenager found safe

PUBLISHED: 15:25 28 June 2019

Kent Police say the teenager has been found safe. Picture: Archant

Archant

A teenager missing from Dartford since early May has been found safe and well.

Oluwatimilehin Alabi, 17, also known as Timi, had last been seen in the Dartford area on the morning of Friday, May 10.

He was believed to be staying in the South London area, possibly Sidcup or Bexleyheath.

His mother had issued an appeal saying: "Timi, we are worried about you. You are not in trouble, we just want you back safe and sound."

Police revealed today, Friday, June 28, that he had been found.

