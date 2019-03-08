Search

Advanced search

Mother who left baby outside hospital is found

PUBLISHED: 10:18 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 01 June 2019

The scene where a new-born baby was left and now the police have traced the mother who is being cared for

The scene where a new-born baby was left and now the police have traced the mother who is being cared for

Archant

Kent police have revealed they have traced the mother of an unaccompanied baby boy found at Darent Valley Hospital.

After the worrying discovery last week, detectives said they still needed to trace the mother and ensure her well-being, and on Saturday, they had a breakthrough.

The infant was found outside the main entrance of the hospital.

Earlier in the week, the police revealed the new-born boy, of black or mixed race descent, was discovered at around 3.15am on Friday, May 24.

You may also want to watch:

Now officers said they have located the mother.

A spokesman said: "Following appeals for information, officers have been able to identify the mother who has been provided with the relevant medical support.

"The new-born boy continues to be taken care of."

And Det Chief Insp Matthew Talboys added: "I would like to thank all the staff and security at Darent Valley Hospital, the witnesses that provided relevant lines of enquiry and to the officers and staff who have worked tirelessly on this case.

"With all partner agencies working together, all parties involved have been safeguarded and the appropriate support has been put in place."

Most Read

County lines drug dealer arrested in Gravesend is jailed

Cecil Mufarinya jailed for dealing drugs on the streets of Gravesend

Five hurt when car hits house in Wrotham Road, Meopham

Scene close to where five people were hurt when a car was in collision with a house

Drugs and cash seized in proactive police stop

Drugs haul seized when police stop car in Gravesend

Kent County Council’s Plan Bee hoping to save pollinators

Buff tailed bumble bee

Benny the whale sculpture made from junk to go on show

Amy with the outline of her Benny the whale sculpture which will now be covered in plastic bottles to highlight ocean pollution. Picture: Amy West

Most Read

County lines drug dealer arrested in Gravesend is jailed

Cecil Mufarinya jailed for dealing drugs on the streets of Gravesend

Five hurt when car hits house in Wrotham Road, Meopham

Scene close to where five people were hurt when a car was in collision with a house

Drugs and cash seized in proactive police stop

Drugs haul seized when police stop car in Gravesend

Kent County Council’s Plan Bee hoping to save pollinators

Buff tailed bumble bee

Benny the whale sculpture made from junk to go on show

Amy with the outline of her Benny the whale sculpture which will now be covered in plastic bottles to highlight ocean pollution. Picture: Amy West

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Mother who left baby outside hospital is found

The scene where a new-born baby was left and now the police have traced the mother who is being cared for

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Warm and bright – barbecue weather!

Sunbathers enjoying the summer heat wave in Richmond Park, London.

Driver jailed after ramming police car in Dartford

Luke Jervis was jailed for ramming a police car twice injuring officers inside. Picture: Kent Police

Man jailed for armed robberies in Bexley, Erith and Dartford

Michael McClusky admitted three charges of robbery. Picture: Met Police

Strictly stars mix dance and comedy in one show

The Ballroom Boys show will amaze with a crazy mix of comedy and dance. Picture: Ballroom Boys
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists