Mother who left baby outside hospital is found

The scene where a new-born baby was left and now the police have traced the mother who is being cared for Archant

Kent police have revealed they have traced the mother of an unaccompanied baby boy found at Darent Valley Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After the worrying discovery last week, detectives said they still needed to trace the mother and ensure her well-being, and on Saturday, they had a breakthrough.

The infant was found outside the main entrance of the hospital.

Earlier in the week, the police revealed the new-born boy, of black or mixed race descent, was discovered at around 3.15am on Friday, May 24.

You may also want to watch:

Now officers said they have located the mother.

A spokesman said: "Following appeals for information, officers have been able to identify the mother who has been provided with the relevant medical support.

"The new-born boy continues to be taken care of."

And Det Chief Insp Matthew Talboys added: "I would like to thank all the staff and security at Darent Valley Hospital, the witnesses that provided relevant lines of enquiry and to the officers and staff who have worked tirelessly on this case.

"With all partner agencies working together, all parties involved have been safeguarded and the appropriate support has been put in place."