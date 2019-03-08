Appeal for witnesses after Welling motorcyclist killed near Dartford

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A2 near Dartford last night.

The incident happened at about 8.45pm on Thursday, May 16 on the Londonbound carriageway of the A2 at the slip road for the Darenth Interchange, and involved a blue Triumph Sprint motorcycle which crashed into a roadside barrier.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s from the Welling area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and are urging anyone who saw the motorcycle in the moments leading up to the collision, or who have dash cam footage from the area around the time, to contact them.

Witnesses or those with dash cam footage should call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting RY/MR/054/19. Alternatively they can email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.