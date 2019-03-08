Search

Advanced search

Appeal for witnesses after Welling motorcyclist killed near Dartford

PUBLISHED: 10:16 17 May 2019

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A2 near Dartford last night.

The incident happened at about 8.45pm on Thursday, May 16 on the Londonbound carriageway of the A2 at the slip road for the Darenth Interchange, and involved a blue Triumph Sprint motorcycle which crashed into a roadside barrier.

You may also want to watch:

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s from the Welling area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and are urging anyone who saw the motorcycle in the moments leading up to the collision, or who have dash cam footage from the area around the time, to contact them.

Witnesses or those with dash cam footage should call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting RY/MR/054/19. Alternatively they can email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.

Most Read

Car keys stolen in violent Dartford robbery

Get in touch with police if you know this man

Gravesend woman jailed for crisp tube plot to smuggle drugs into prison

Madeline Cherry jailed for prison smuggling plot

New refuge for young women opens in Gravesend

Opening the new refuge - trustee Steve Fox, Cllr. David Hurley, Andrea Kilvington the chief executive, and chair of the trustees Emma Siers

Long queues on London bound A2 after three vehicle crash

Massive jams on A2 after three vehicle crash

Orchard welcomes Abba Forever

Engery and power, plus some jolly good songs - that's an Abba night

Most Read

Car keys stolen in violent Dartford robbery

Get in touch with police if you know this man

Gravesend woman jailed for crisp tube plot to smuggle drugs into prison

Madeline Cherry jailed for prison smuggling plot

New refuge for young women opens in Gravesend

Opening the new refuge - trustee Steve Fox, Cllr. David Hurley, Andrea Kilvington the chief executive, and chair of the trustees Emma Siers

Long queues on London bound A2 after three vehicle crash

Massive jams on A2 after three vehicle crash

Orchard welcomes Abba Forever

Engery and power, plus some jolly good songs - that's an Abba night

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Appeal for witnesses after Welling motorcyclist killed near Dartford

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Cricket: Ballance puts Kent firmly on back foot

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance hits out (pic Simon Cooper/PA)

A quarter of people still need MMR jabs

Lucy Butler, 15, gets ready to have her measles jab as a national vaccination catch-up campaign has been launched to curb a rise in measles cases in England. Picture: PA

Cricket: Kent centurion Robinson feels ‘really good’

General view of the old scoreboard and pavilion prior to Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

Cricket: Kent bid held up by Ballance

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance hits out (pic Simon Cooper/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists