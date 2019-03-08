Search

Two hurt as car driven into crowd after Dartford pub fight

PUBLISHED: 15:22 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 12 October 2019

Scene where a fight took place before a motorist apparently drove at pedestrians injuring two

Scene where a fight took place before a motorist apparently drove at pedestrians injuring two

Archant

Two people were hurt in Dartford when a motorist allegedly deliberately drove into a group of people outside a pub following a fight.

Now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

It follows an altercation at a pub in Dartford where it was reported a car was driven at pedestrians.

Officers were called to The Clipper pub in High Street, Dartford at about 11.30pm on Friday October 11 following reports that two men were involved in a fight inside the pub.

It was decided that both men should leave the premises and they were both ejected from the pub.

Police said it is then reported that one of the men got into a car, believed to be a Ford Fiesta, and drove into a group of pedestrians and then a parked car.

That driver apparently then left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers said two people were injured during the incident and were taken to a local hospital. One person has since been discharged and the other is being treated for a fractured shoulder.

Detective Sergeant Gary Seamark said: "We continue to make enquiries into this incident and would like to thank the witnesses that have so far spoken to officers.

"Work is underway to identify the offenders but we would like to hear from anyone who hasn't yet come forward who may have seen the altercation in the pub or the incident afterwards."

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 11-1930.

