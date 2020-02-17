Long delays as two lanes of the A2 at Bean are closed

Long delays of around 40 minutes are to be expected if you are heading coastboard on the A2 in the Bean area, says Highways England Archant

Motorists heading coastbound on the A2 in the Bean area are being warned of long delays as two lanes are closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kent County Council highways and transportation highways management centre said the closures will last several hours.

Lanes three and four were shut between the M25's junction two and B255 Bean Lane to enable emergency works by Highways England.

You may also want to watch:

It started at around 4pm.

In a later statement, Highways England said: "The event is expected to clear between 18:00 and 18:15 on 17 February 2020.

"Return to normal traffic conditions is expected between 18:45 and 19:00 on 17 February 2020."

And they warned of 40 minute delays as traffic out of London and into Kent from Essex continues to build towards rush hour.