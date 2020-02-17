Search

Advanced search

Long delays as two lanes of the A2 at Bean are closed

PUBLISHED: 16:24 17 February 2020

Long delays of around 40 minutes are to be expected if you are heading coastboard on the A2 in the Bean area, says Highways England

Long delays of around 40 minutes are to be expected if you are heading coastboard on the A2 in the Bean area, says Highways England

Archant

Motorists heading coastbound on the A2 in the Bean area are being warned of long delays as two lanes are closed.

The Kent County Council highways and transportation highways management centre said the closures will last several hours.

Lanes three and four were shut between the M25's junction two and B255 Bean Lane to enable emergency works by Highways England.

You may also want to watch:

It started at around 4pm.

In a later statement, Highways England said: "The event is expected to clear between 18:00 and 18:15 on 17 February 2020.

"Return to normal traffic conditions is expected between 18:45 and 19:00 on 17 February 2020."

And they warned of 40 minute delays as traffic out of London and into Kent from Essex continues to build towards rush hour.

Most Read

Long delays as two lanes of the A2 at Bean are closed

Long delays of around 40 minutes are to be expected if you are heading coastboard on the A2 in the Bean area, says Highways England

The original 50 Shades - Lady Chatterley’s Lover at The Orchard, Dartford

Rupert Hill and Phoebe Marshall in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Picture: Matt Austin

Gravesham Borough Council cuts ribbon at new affordable rent development in Gravesend

Cllr Jenny Wallace cutting the ribbon at Pankhurst Place watched by some of the new tenants who will be moving in shortly. Picture: Gravesham Council

Mountain trek in memory of loving mother

Tina and Ray Chidgey prepare to climb Mt Kilimanjaro for Meningitis research

The history behind Gravesend’s origins

Gravesend Market 1951

Most Read

Long delays as two lanes of the A2 at Bean are closed

Long delays of around 40 minutes are to be expected if you are heading coastboard on the A2 in the Bean area, says Highways England

The original 50 Shades - Lady Chatterley’s Lover at The Orchard, Dartford

Rupert Hill and Phoebe Marshall in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Picture: Matt Austin

Gravesham Borough Council cuts ribbon at new affordable rent development in Gravesend

Cllr Jenny Wallace cutting the ribbon at Pankhurst Place watched by some of the new tenants who will be moving in shortly. Picture: Gravesham Council

Mountain trek in memory of loving mother

Tina and Ray Chidgey prepare to climb Mt Kilimanjaro for Meningitis research

The history behind Gravesend’s origins

Gravesend Market 1951

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Long delays as two lanes of the A2 at Bean are closed

Long delays of around 40 minutes are to be expected if you are heading coastboard on the A2 in the Bean area, says Highways England

The original 50 Shades - Lady Chatterley’s Lover at The Orchard, Dartford

Rupert Hill and Phoebe Marshall in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Picture: Matt Austin

Take on our Friday pub quiz!

Take part in our Friday quiz. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Fresh inquest ordered for woman who ‘starved to death’ in psychiatric care in Dartford

The Bracton Centre, Dartford

Ilford man charged in connection with theft of £120k from cash machines in Barking, Bromley and Gravesend

Picture: Met Police
Drive 24