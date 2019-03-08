Search

Police appeal to establish how elderly cyclist was seriously hurt

PUBLISHED: 12:57 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 23 April 2019

Near the scene of the incident which left a woman cyclist seriously injured. Picture: Google

Near the scene of the incident which left a woman cyclist seriously injured. Picture: Google

Archant

A woman in her 70s has been found seriously injured lying in the road.

Kent police believe she had been riding a bicycle in Shorne, and are now asking for help in piecing together what happened.

The woman lives in the Gravesend area.

She was found lying in the road in Green Farm Lane at around 11.25am on Monday, April 22.

She had sustained a serious back injury and was taken to a London hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Enquiries to establish how she became injured are ongoing.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw a silver Marin bicycle being ridden by a woman in an orange high visibility jacket, in the Green Farm Lane area, on the morning of April 22.

They are also keen to obtain any dash cam footage which shows the cyclist, or any other vehicles, in the area prior to 11.25am.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting HW/DJ/48/19.

Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.

