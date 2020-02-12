Gravesham Borough Council cuts ribbon at new affordable rent development in Gravesend

Gravesham Borough Council officially opened its new 17-home affordable rent council housing development in Gravesend this week.

On Tuesday, February 11, the borough's cabinet member for housing services, Cllr Jenny Wallace, cut the ribbon at Pankhurst Place, off St Hilda's Way.

The development is made up of four two-bed maisonettes; three two-bedroom houses; one wheelchair ready flat; five two-bedroom flats; and four one-bedroom flats.

All have been allocated via Gravesham Council's housing register to applicants from within the borough, with the first residents set to move in imminently.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cllr Wallace said: "This is a positive regeneration of a site that was, quite simply, a nuisance for local residents with fly tipping and anti-social behaviour.

"This is the first of a number of developments either already under construction or going through the planning process that will, if all are agreed, see us build more than 200 affordable homes for local people in the next two to three years."