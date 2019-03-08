Search

Advanced search

'We want you back safe and sound': Mum of missing Dartford teenager urges him to come home

PUBLISHED: 17:08 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 19 June 2019

Tim Alabi has been missing since May 10. Picture: Kent Police

Tim Alabi has been missing since May 10. Picture: Kent Police

Archant

The mum of a missing Dartford teenager who may be in Bexleyheath is calling for her son to get in contact, and police officers have released a new picture to help locate him.

Oluwatimilehin Alabi, also known as Timi, was last seen in the Dartford area at around 8am on the morning of Friday May 10.

The 17-year-old is believed to be staying in the south London area, possibly Sidcup or Bexleyheath.

As part of a renewed appeal his mother said: "Timi, we are worried about you.

"You are not in trouble, we just want you back safe and sound."

Timi is described as being 5ft 10ins tall with a medium build and short, black hair.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and are conducting numerous enquiries to locate him.

These have included checking CCTV footage and sharing information with neighbouring forces.

Det Insp Vicki Withnall, from Kent Police's Missing and Child Exploitation Team, said: "It is really important we locate Timi to make sure he is safe and well.

"If he is reading this appeal, he should know that our only interest is checking on his wellbeing.

"I would urge him, or anyone with information, to contact us on 101 quoting 10-0130."

Most Read

BBC cameras follow Gravesend football team Punjab Utd as they fight for their life

Chipie, second from left, and some of his Punjab United players. Picture: BBC

Kent County Show’s 90th anniversary will be special

Spectacular displays on horseback will wow the crowds in the main arena. Picture: Kent County Show

Greenhithe woman Rosie Grewal jailed for string of property scams

Rosie Grewal has been jailed for three years and seven months. Picture: Kent Police

Gravesend teenager seriously hurt in collision with Mercedes

Close to the scene where a teenage girl pedestrian was seriously hurt. Picture: Google

Police want to trace these men after fight in Parrock Street, Gravesend

Police want to speak to these men. Picture: Kent Police

Most Read

BBC cameras follow Gravesend football team Punjab Utd as they fight for their life

Chipie, second from left, and some of his Punjab United players. Picture: BBC

Kent County Show’s 90th anniversary will be special

Spectacular displays on horseback will wow the crowds in the main arena. Picture: Kent County Show

Greenhithe woman Rosie Grewal jailed for string of property scams

Rosie Grewal has been jailed for three years and seven months. Picture: Kent Police

Gravesend teenager seriously hurt in collision with Mercedes

Close to the scene where a teenage girl pedestrian was seriously hurt. Picture: Google

Police want to trace these men after fight in Parrock Street, Gravesend

Police want to speak to these men. Picture: Kent Police

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

‘We want you back safe and sound’: Mum of missing Dartford teenager urges him to come home

Tim Alabi has been missing since May 10. Picture: Kent Police

Judge appointed to lead inquest into deaths of Barking serial killer’s victims

Clockwise from top left: Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor and Anthony Walgate. Picture Met Police.

Greenhithe woman Rosie Grewal jailed for string of property scams

Rosie Grewal has been jailed for three years and seven months. Picture: Kent Police

Cricket: Kent frustrated by Nottinghamshire veterans

Kent bowler Matt Milnes (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Elizabeth line branch opening delayed until at least October 2020

An Elizabeth line train passing through Custom House station on a test run. Picture: Monica Wells
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists