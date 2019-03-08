'We want you back safe and sound': Mum of missing Dartford teenager urges him to come home

Tim Alabi has been missing since May 10. Picture: Kent Police Archant

The mum of a missing Dartford teenager who may be in Bexleyheath is calling for her son to get in contact, and police officers have released a new picture to help locate him.

Oluwatimilehin Alabi, also known as Timi, was last seen in the Dartford area at around 8am on the morning of Friday May 10.

The 17-year-old is believed to be staying in the south London area, possibly Sidcup or Bexleyheath.

As part of a renewed appeal his mother said: "Timi, we are worried about you.

"You are not in trouble, we just want you back safe and sound."

Timi is described as being 5ft 10ins tall with a medium build and short, black hair.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and are conducting numerous enquiries to locate him.

These have included checking CCTV footage and sharing information with neighbouring forces.

Det Insp Vicki Withnall, from Kent Police's Missing and Child Exploitation Team, said: "It is really important we locate Timi to make sure he is safe and well.

"If he is reading this appeal, he should know that our only interest is checking on his wellbeing.

"I would urge him, or anyone with information, to contact us on 101 quoting 10-0130."