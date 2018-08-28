Search

Advanced search

New Ash Green man rearrested as part of investigation into Sarah Wellgreen’s disappearance

PUBLISHED: 08:51 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:00 20 December 2018

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police

Archant

Detectives investigating the disappearance of 46-year-old mother Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green have re-arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Following information received by the investigation team, a further search of a property in New Ash Green is being carried out today (20 December).

The man, in his 30s, was previously arrested on 16 October in connection with the investigation.

Enquiries continue.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Gravesend Reporter visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Gravesend Reporter staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Gravesend Reporter account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

New Ash Green man rearrested as part of investigation into Sarah Wellgreen’s disappearance

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police

Kent Police issue warning after spate of thefts from sheds in Gravesham

Picture: Met Police

Gravesend county line drug dealers jailed for more than 20 years

Seun Daramola, Christopher Bolokor and Kirk Huggins. Photos: Kent Police

Asthma: The number of Kent children admitted to hospital

Samantha Walker, director of research and policy at Asthma UK, said: “It is extremely distressing that the rate of children and teenagers admitted to hospital because of their asthma is on the rise.

Bryan Adams confirms show in Canterbury as part of his The Get Up summer tour

Bryan Adams

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

New Ash Green man rearrested as part of investigation into Sarah Wellgreen’s disappearance

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police

Gravesham Mayor’s Christmas message urges everyone to give to charity this year

The new Mayor of Gravesham, Cllr David Hurley. Photo: Gravesham Council

Kent Police issue warning after spate of thefts from sheds in Gravesham

Picture: Met Police

Asthma: The number of Kent children admitted to hospital

Samantha Walker, director of research and policy at Asthma UK, said: “It is extremely distressing that the rate of children and teenagers admitted to hospital because of their asthma is on the rise.

NR F1 Podcast: 2018 Season Review – Let’s hear it for the band

The NR F1 Podcast wraps up a stellar 2018 season of Formula 1 action from the pub - and has a little look ahead to next year.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists