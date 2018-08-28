New Ash Green man rearrested as part of investigation into Sarah Wellgreen’s disappearance

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police Archant

Detectives investigating the disappearance of 46-year-old mother Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green have re-arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Following information received by the investigation team, a further search of a property in New Ash Green is being carried out today (20 December).

The man, in his 30s, was previously arrested on 16 October in connection with the investigation.

Enquiries continue.