New Ash Green man rearrested as part of investigation into Sarah Wellgreen’s disappearance
PUBLISHED: 08:51 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:00 20 December 2018
Archant
Detectives investigating the disappearance of 46-year-old mother Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green have re-arrested a man on suspicion of murder.
Following information received by the investigation team, a further search of a property in New Ash Green is being carried out today (20 December).
The man, in his 30s, was previously arrested on 16 October in connection with the investigation.
Enquiries continue.
0 comments