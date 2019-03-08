Search

Appeal to find mother of new-born baby left outside hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:13 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 24 May 2019

The baby was left outside Darent Valley Hospital in the early hours of today, Friday, May 24. Picture: Archant

The baby was left outside Darent Valley Hospital in the early hours of today, Friday, May 24. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are appealing for help to find the mother of a new-born baby left outside the main entrance of Darent Valley Hospital at around 3.15am today, Friday, May 24.

The infant is safe, uninjured and being well supported by hospital staff.

Kent Police detectives are following numerous lines of enquiry to establish the mother's identity and to check on her wellbeing and are appealing for information to help to find her.

Det Supt Gavin Moss, from Kent Police, said: "It is really important that we locate the mother as we need to ensure she is safe and receives any support she may need.

"I would like to stress that this is about ensuring the mother's wellbeing, there is nothing to fear in coming forward. I would urge her to call us on 999.

"Likewise, I would encourage anyone who thinks they have information, no matter how small it may seem, to call us on 999 quoting 24-0177."

