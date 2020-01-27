Next round of public consultations on Lower Thames Crossing announced

The Lower Thames Crossing is Britain''s most ambitious roads project in a generation, says Highways England. Picture: Joas Souza ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Highways England has announced details of the next round of consultations on the plans for a new Thames crossing.

The further consultation into the multi-billion pound Lower Thames Crossing will give people the opportunity to look at, and comment on, changes made to the project's design.

Tweaks were made following a combination of feedback received from 29,000 responses during the last consultation held back in 2018, as well as new technical information following surveys and ground investigations.

The proposed Lower Thames Crossing project will be a 14.3-mile, 70mph new road, with the longest road tunnel in the UK beneath the country's second longest river.

Chris Taylor, director of Highways England's complex infrastructure programme, said: "We are designing a new route that will boost the local and regional economy, while providing quicker and more reliable journeys.

"We have made some changes to the design of the scheme based on new information, feedback from our consultation in 2018 and ongoing engagement with local the community and organisations. This further consultation is an opportunity for people to have their say on the changes before we submit our planning application later this year."

The consultation runs from January 29 to March 25.

Consultation events are at Cascades Leisure Centre, Thong Lane, Gravesend on February 27 from 2pm; and Gravesham Civic Centre, on March 14 from noon.

Mobile information centres are at Chalk Parish Hall, Pirrip Close, Gravesend on March 4 from 10am; Higham Library Car Park, 8 Forge Lane on March 6 from 10am; Higham Train Station Car Park on March 6 from 4pm; King Street, Gravesend, on March 7 from 10am; Shorne Woods Country Park on March 8 from 11am; Meadow Rooms, The Street, Cobham, on March 12 from 10am; Sole Street Station Car Park, Cobham, on March 12 from 4pm, and Shorne Village Hall Car Park, 16 The Street, Shorne on March 18 from 10am.

Consultation documents are available at Gravesend Library and Dartford Central Library. The consultation website is at www.lowerthamescrossing.co.uk/consultation-2020