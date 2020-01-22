New Ebbsfleet primary school granted permission to expand admissions

An artist's impression of what the Springhead Park Primary School will look like when completed later this year.

A new primary school has been given permission to expand before it has even opened.

The Springhead Park Primary School is due to throw open its doors in September.

But it has won approval to begin enrolling pupils for a two-form entry Key Stage One, in addition to the Nursery and Reception places the school already has available.

The school, which is the latest addition to growing multi academy trust, the Primary First Trust, is highly anticipated in Ebbsfleet and surrounding areas.

A spokesman said the local community is in need of more school places which offer a first-class primary education and once launched the new school will offer this to 472 pupils.

It can now admit students from the ages of three to seven years.

Building work on the school site, located in Springhead Parkway, began in October and completion of the site is due to be in early August.

The first modular installation of sections of the building structure should be done by the end of the month and marks a major milestone in the construction.

Headteacher Wayne Clayton is presently the assistant head at The Academy of Cuxton Schools, an infant and junior school in Cuxton, also within the Primary First Trust.

He has been at the school for the past seven years and is leader of early years and foundation stage.

Prior to this, Mr Clayton taught at The Craylands School in Swanscombe.

Andrew Moorhouse, chief executive of The Primary First Trust, said: "This is an exciting time for the trust and we are eager to bring our offer to more pupils and families and provide the bright and unique approach that all our schools take to educating young people."

And Mr Clayton added: "The development of this new school is extremely exciting and we are very much looking forward to welcoming families from the local community to become part of the Springhead Park community.

"I am thrilled to be part of this exciting offering the trust is bringing to Ebbsfleet and eagerly anticipate watching the school's children grow and thrive once it has opened its doors."