Jailed - man who stabbed housemate in pool row and fleeing to Lithuania

Jailed for repeatedly stabbing housemate in pool game fight Archant

A man has been jailed after a game of pool turned violent with one player stabbed multiple times with a break knife.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kent police said Sergej Kiseliov repetitively used the weapon to stab the victim, a housemate, after being turned away from a pool game.

The 21-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent and was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment at Maidstone Crown Court on 7 May.

The court was told the assault took place on the evening on 16 October 2018 and occurred following a night of socialising between Kiseliov and a number of men he was living with in High Street - including the victim.

At around 10pm the victim and another housemate went to a pub in Rose Street followed by Kiseliov an hour later as the pub was closing up. He was refused a drink but was allowed to buy beer to drink later.

You may also want to watch:

Still unhappy with the service, he then wanted to play pool but the men refused. After a minor scuffle when he grabbed a cue, he was finally kicked out of the pub.

Back home, the offender wanted for the housemate and assaulted him housemate with a bread knife in the kitchen, causing multiple stab wounds.

He then fled to Lithuania but Kent Police officers continued the investigation in his absence.

A European arrest warrant was subsequently issued and Kiseliov was detained in Lithuania before being returned to the UK.

Police Constable Nick Shaw, Kent Police's investigating officer for the case, said after sentencing: "Kiseliov's decision to seriously assault a man over an issue as trivial as a game of pool show him to be an extremely dangerous and violent individual.

"His decision to use a knife to repeatedly wound the victim only aggravates the offence and I am pleased that we have been able to secure a custodial sentence.

"We have zero tolerance for those who choose to use a knife as a weapon and I am pleased that our investigation was able to have Kiseliov detained overseas and brought back to the UK to face justice."