New giant obstacle course at Fairfield pool

Are you brave enough to take on this new bigger obstacle course at Fairfield Leisure? Picture: Places Leisure Archant

A Dartford swimming pool has brought back its inflatable obstacle course for the summer, and it's now twice the size.

As the school holidays get under way, Fairfield Leisure, Lowfield Street, said everyone is welcome to take on the course.

It follows a significant investment from Places Leisure which manages and runs the centre on behalf of Dartford Council.

The course includes nine challenges, including the tower, s-bends, and a mega slide for the over fives.

All users get a safety briefing and safety jackets are provided for all.

General manager Tom Page said: "I am really pleased with the new and improved inflatable. Our swimming pool programme is jam-packed with a host of activities and this is really adding to the fun element.

"All the Fairfield team are looking forward to inviting customers for this new exhilarating experience!"

Other improvements include the changing rooms, gym, and fitness areas.