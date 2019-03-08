Orchard Theatre reveals EastEnders tough guy will star in 2019 panto

We know it’s only April, but sorting the panto is a serious matter, and now people have the chance to book up for Peter Pan at The Orchard in Dartford.

The theatre has announced EastEnders' Phil Mitchell, Steve McFadden, will lead the cast as the villainous Captain Hook in the swashbuckling family adventure.

Former British Soap Awards Villain of the Year Steve is one of Britain's favourite soap baddies and has been a regular on our TV screens for nearly two decades.

His television credits include The Bill, Minder, Bergerac, Kevin and Perry Go Large, Murder in Mind, Britain's Hardest and of course, most famously, EastEnders.

Joining him as the hilarious shipmate Mr Smee will be comedian Andy Ford. One of pantomime's most successful comedians Andy has appeared on stages across the UK entertaining thousands of theatregoers with his quick wit, physical routines and sense of humour winning rave-reviews and legions of fans wherever he performs.

Peter Pan will reunite Steve and Andy after they performed together to critical acclaim in Peter Pan at the Theatre Royal in Plymouth in 2017.

Steve said: “Nothing beats playing to a live theatre audience, so I can't wait to be on stage at the Orchard this Christmas. I'm also really looking forward to working with Andy once again and bringing some festive magic to Dartford and beyond.”

Peter Pan is produced by Qdos Entertainment, the world's biggest pantomime producer and the company behind the Orchard Theatre's annual festive production.

Company managing director Michael Harrison said: “Steve is a first-class actor and we are absolutely delighted that he'll be leading the cast of our Dartford pantomime alongside the brilliant Andy Ford as Smee. We're already planning plenty of surprises and a ship-load of family friendly fun for everyone to enjoy.”

Tickets for these Peter Pan performances, which is adapted from the original story by J M Barrie, are already selling fast.

The show is at The Orchard Theatre from Saturday, December 14 to Sunday, January 5, 2020. To book tickets, or for more information, visit orchardtheatre.co.uk, or phone the ticket office on 01322 220000.