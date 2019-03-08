Pals cycle from Berlin to Gravesend raising cash for hospital

Two men are cycling home from Berlin to Gravesend to raise cash for Darent Valley Hospital.

James Walker and friend Leon Mills started their marathon cycle trip on April 13 heading for their home in Gravesend.

“Our trip takes us across Germany, Holland, Belgium, France and then finally from Dover to the finish,” said James.

“That is a total distance of around 1100km with an average of 150km per day.

“Our friend David Corcoran will be joining us in Rotterdam to cycle the last three days with us and more of our friends will join us at Dover to cycle the last stretch.”

And it's all for a great cause.

We caught up with him in Holland, half way through, and he said: “My mum runs Palm Ward at Darent Valley Hospital. They are in need of some new equipment so I decided to set up a go fund me to help.

“Both myself and Leon are from Gravesend but both live and work in Berlin for some years and we were joking that it would be funny to cycle home. “That's how the trip was conceived.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to raise money for a charitable cause, but also something close to home that's why I decided to help my mum and Palm Ward.

“The logistics of the trip would mean that we have to pack very light carrying everything we need for eight days on our bikes.

“The hardest so far was Day 2. It was two degrees and raining the whole day we were soaked through and freezing cold for nine hours.

“We are looking forward to arrive in Gravesend to reunite with friends and family some of whom we haven't seen for many months.

“We plan to end the journey with a traditional Gravesend curry and maybe a few beers.”

Arrival should be on April 20.

Palm Respiratory Ward caring for 31 patients which the nurses often empower to be involved in their care and promote their own independence.

A bladder scanner is imperative and costs £7,000.

To help with the fund raising, visit

https://www.gofundme.com/berlin-to-gravesend-cycle-for-palm-ward