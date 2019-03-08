Search is on for a panto Belle

Auditions will be held to find a Belle to appear in Beauty and the Beast at The Woodville. Picture: David Bartholomew 2018 David Bartholomew

The search is on for a beauty to face the beast at this year's panto at The Woodville.

Wicked Productions are searching for a local star to play the leading role in the iconic Beauty and the Beast.

The actress that lands the iconic role will play alongside EastEnders and West End star Aaron Sidwell as the Beast.

Olivier award-winning Leanne Jones is Fairy Ohh La La and returning are Gravesend favourites Robert Pearce as the hilarious Dame Darcy Derrière and Rob Cummings as the dastardly Clarence Casanova.

As this is a professional contract on offer, all applicants must be over 18.

Wicked productions director Tom Swift said: "We're on the search for a local actress to play the iconic role of Belle in this year's spectacular pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

"We're looking for someone who has a great singing voice and can portray our Belle."

Anyone who fancies a shot at taking the leading role can go along to an open auction on Saturday, September 7 at The Woodville, Gravesend from 4pm with registration half hour earlier.

All applicants must prepare a song that reflects the part and must bring music on any media device with a headphone jack. Please note there will not be a pianist on the day nor will the theatre be able to play CDs or cassette tapes. A short script will be given at the auditions to perform on the day.

Most people will know, but the story dates back to an 18th century fairy tale book from Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont

An enchantress disguised as a beggar arrives at a Prince's castle looking for shelter from a storm and is turned away.

She places a curse on the Prince for being so cruel turning him in to a hideous creature. She also happened to have a rose with her, upon which she also places a spell. The result is that he must live like this forever unless he manages to find the love of another before the last petal falls.

For more information please go to www.woodville.co.uk or the @GravesendPanto Facebook Page