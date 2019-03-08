Popular Gravesend entertainer PJ the DJ dies aged 72

Comedian Paul James was known as PJ the DJ on Radio Kent. Picture: Andy Barnes Archant

Gravesend comedian and radio presenter Paul James has died aged 72..

The entertainer spent his life pleasing others on the stage, holiday camps and BBC Radio Kent where he played the sounds of the pop classics through the ages for almost 30 years.

Some 13 of those were with friend and fellow comedian Paul Harris.

PJ the DJ attended Southfields Secondary School before going on to Gravesend Art School.

It was while he was there that his showbiz career started to take shape when he joined The Soundcasters, touring with 60s groups, including The Kinks.

Gravesham Council and PJ teamed up to come up with a festive show called Christmas Crackers which played at The Woodville.

He appeared in a host of pantos and even at the London Palladium. He was on cruise ships and kept troops entertained.

But classic variety from the old days was in his blood to the end

In a tribute BBC Radio Kent said: "It is with great sadness that we have to report the death of our former presenter, friend and colleague Paul James at the age of 72.

"Paul, affectionately known as PJ the DJ, hosted most of the major programmes on the radio station, including the Sunday Request Show."

Paul had also worked in the advertising department of the Gravesend and Dartford Reporter.

Michael Adkins, group editor for Archant, publishers of the Reporter, said: "Paul James is a local Kent legend and an icon for the nation.

"His charisma, zest for performing and buoyant attitude meant there was never a dull moment in his company.

"Although I never worked with him our paths did cross on occasion in my early days as a trainee reporter. I was always met with a huge grin, a firm hand shake, bundles of enthusiasm and a warm welcome.

"Hundreds of careers would have been inspired by him - a born entertainer who will be greatly missed but always cherished."