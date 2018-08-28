Search

Advanced search

Phone robber may have struck twice minutes apart

PUBLISHED: 16:33 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 09 February 2019

Alley where robber struck

Alley where robber struck

Archant

Police in Gravesend are appealing for help in tracing a man who may have carried out two separate robberies.

Kent police say the first happened at about 4.30pm on Friday 8 February.

They said a man approached a woman from behind near Campbell Road, Gravesend.

He then threatened her with a knife and demanded her phone before running away.

Now worried police are concerned that incident may be linked to a second report which took place on the same day.

On this occasion, a woman reported to officers that she was approached by a man between 4.35pm and 4.42pm in an alley between Stanbrook Road and Dover Road East.

Once more, he threatened her with a knife and then took her mobile phone and fled in the direction of Dover Road East.

The man in both robberies has been described as white, of slim build and approximately 5ft 8ins tall.

He was wearing a green jumper / jacket with a green coloured cap, dark coloured jogging bottoms and bright white trainers.

No injuries were reported as a result of these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting crime reference 46/26350/19.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Axe robbery at post office in Bean

Post office raided

Safe stolen by masked thugs

Masked gang steal safe

Gurdwara planning row set to continue

The Mathnasium in Crouch End. Picture: Martin Heaton Cooper

Driver in hospital after noxious fluid attack

Scene of a noxious fluid attack

Gravesend and Dartford snow

Amelia Adkins, 5, at The Warren, Gravesend, on Saturday morning. Picture: TONI ADKINS

Most Read

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

A police cordon has been set-up in Anglia Square. Pic: Ian Burt.

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

#includeImage($article, 225)

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Phone robber may have struck twice minutes apart

Alley where robber struck

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Looking like a frosty one!

Gurdwara planning row set to continue

The Mathnasium in Crouch End. Picture: Martin Heaton Cooper

Podcast by teenagers encourages young to talk about mental health

The Thrive teenagers' podcast is now available online. Photo: The Grand

Glee Club round win for Dartford team

Singing their way to stardom
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists