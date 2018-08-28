Phone robber may have struck twice minutes apart

Alley where robber struck Archant

Police in Gravesend are appealing for help in tracing a man who may have carried out two separate robberies.

Kent police say the first happened at about 4.30pm on Friday 8 February.

They said a man approached a woman from behind near Campbell Road, Gravesend.

He then threatened her with a knife and demanded her phone before running away.

Now worried police are concerned that incident may be linked to a second report which took place on the same day.

On this occasion, a woman reported to officers that she was approached by a man between 4.35pm and 4.42pm in an alley between Stanbrook Road and Dover Road East.

Once more, he threatened her with a knife and then took her mobile phone and fled in the direction of Dover Road East.

The man in both robberies has been described as white, of slim build and approximately 5ft 8ins tall.

He was wearing a green jumper / jacket with a green coloured cap, dark coloured jogging bottoms and bright white trainers.

No injuries were reported as a result of these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting crime reference 46/26350/19.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.