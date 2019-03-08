Police appeal after man dies following A2 crash near Ebbsfleet

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture: Archant Archant

Kent police are appealing for public help after a fatal accident on the A2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two cars were involved in a collision near Ebbsfleet on Tuesday, June 25, but police think there may well have been others that took off afterwards.

Now collision investigators are renewing an appeal for information following the death of a passenger involved.

A man in his 60s from the Staplehurst area died in hospital the next day.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened on the coast-bound carriageway and involved a blue Audi A4 and a black Infinity M35h.

But police say it is now understood other vehicles, that have not yet been identified, may also have been involved.

Officers are working to establish the full circumstances and are urging anyone who saw the cars in the moments leading up to the collision just after 4pm, or who has dash cam footage from the area around the time, to contact them.

They would also like to hear from any drivers who were involved in the collision and have not yet spoken to a police officer.

Witnesses can call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798 538 quoting 25-1172, or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.