Five hurt when car hits house in Wrotham Road, Meopham

Police are calling on any witnesses to come forward who witnessed a crash in Meopham which left five hurt.

Kent police said they are seeking anyone who saw anything of the vehicles involved before it happened.

They said five people were injured when a car collided with a building in Meopham.

It took place on Wrotham Road near the Kings Arms pub at around 12.20am on Tuesday 28 May, and involved a silver Ford Mondeo which collided with a house.

Three passengers, a woman and two teenage boys, were taken to a London hospital with injuries described as serious, where they remain in a stable condition.

Two other passengers, a man and a teenage girl, were taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

It is understood two men, who were also in the vehicle, left the scene prior to the arrival of patrols. Enquiries are ongoing to identify them, said Kent police.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and are urging anyone who saw the car in the moments leading up to the collision, or who have dash cam footage from the area around the time, to contact them.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 28-0023.