Police appeal after man suffers serious head injuries during Christmas Day disturbance at Gravesend petrol station

PUBLISHED: 09:25 27 December 2018

Police are appealing for any information on these two men after a disturbance at a Gravesend petrol station. Photo: Kent Police

Archant

Detectives investigating an incident in which a man was seriously injured at a petrol station in Gravesend have issued a CCTV image of two men who may be able to assist them.

The incident happened at the Esso shop in Milton Road shortly before 11pm on Christmas Day.

Kent Police received several reports of a disturbance inside the property, during which one man suffered a serious head injury.

Officers attended and the man, whose identity is currently unknown, was taken by ambulance to a London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone who recognises the two men in the image are urged to call 101 quoting reference 25-1337.

Alternatively call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

