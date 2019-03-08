High speed police chase ends in jail sentence

A Northfleet man has been jailed for driving at 104mph during a police car chase that only ended when officers deployed stinger spikes.

The driver had already been banned before being spotted making an eratic manoeuvre on the A2.

Kent police said Michael Hayes, 27, of Burch Road, Northfleet, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court after he admitted one count of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to provide a breath specimen and failing to provide a blood specimen, and was jailed for 10 months.

The judge was told that at around 11.50pm on January 16, a police car on a routine patrol observed Hayes driving at 80mph on the A2 near Cobham.

He was also seen taking a last second turn at the Cobham turn off crossing two lanes, before coming back on the A2. He then turned off the A2 before coming back on and taking a sharp right turn and crossing solid white lines and chevrons to stay on the A2.

At this point officers illuminated their blue lights and sirens in an attempt to get Hayes to stop, however he continued driving reaching speeds of up to 104mph on the M2.

Officers pursued his vehicle and he drove to the A2045 where he drove through a red light. During the pursuit he also drove on the wrong side of the road and continued to drive through heavily populated areas at excess speed.

Officers used a stinger to puncture the tyres of the car causing it to slow down and Hayes was subsequently arrested in Corporation Street, Rochester.

He was given a drink and drugs test at the side of the road which showed he was over the drink-drive limit and was also shown to have cocaine in his system.

Having been further arrested for these offences he was taken to Medway Station where he then failed to provide the required samples for analysis.

Hayes was further sentenced to eight weeks in prison in connection with an incident in Wrotham Road, Gravesend, where on December 12 last year, an officer’s attention was drawn to his car due to the manner in which it was being driven.

Checks were carried out on the vehicle and it was found to be insured only to a woman. The officer stopped the car and Hayes was arrested for driving while disqualified and without insurance and was subsequently charged with the offences.

After he was jailed, investigating officer PC Paul Dearing of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Hayes showed no regard for the safety of other road users when he was being pursued by officers and instead of stopping right away he put the lives of other motorists and pedestrians in danger and it was only sheer luck that nobody else was injured.

“The fact that he was also sentenced for a separate offence which he had committed prior to this pursuit reinforces his disrespect for the law and I hope his sentence sends a clear message to others.”