Residents worried as arsonist repeatedly attacks Northfleet flats

The Hive in Northfleet has been subjected to at least half a dozen arson attacks during July Archant

A series of suspicious fires in Northfleet is now under police investigation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The apparent arson attacks all happened at a residential block and police are worried lives are being put at risk.

They said witnesses and people with information who can help with the incidents at a Northfleet block of flats are being sought by officers.

Kent Police are investigating reports that rubbish has been set alight at The Hive, in Hive Lane, on six occasions in July.

The fires are reported to have taken place shortly after midnight on Sunday July 7, at around 9pm on Wednesday July 10, 11.30am on Thursday July 11, 10pm on Saturday July 20, 2pm on Saturday July 27 and 10pm on Sunday July 28.

You may also want to watch:

On each occasion the fires have been extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service and no injuries have been reported.

No arrests have been made but enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who has information.

Sergeant Carli Deacon, from Kent Police's Gravesham Community Safety Unit, said: "Arson is a serious offence that endangers life and risks causing substantial damage to properties.

"We are working closely with the fire service and Gravesham Borough Council to share safety advice with residents and our officers have also attended the site, alongside council staff, to speak with people living in the area.

"I would encourage anyone with information, who hasn't already spoken with us, to call us on 01474 366149 quoting 46/142133/19.

"Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by completing an online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org."