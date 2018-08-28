Police investigating after three fire engines called to suspicious fire at Dartford industrial estate

A stock image of firefighters at the scene of a blaze. Pic credit: @LondonFire stock image Archant

Firefighters spent more than 40 minutes battling a suspicious fire at a Dartford industrial estate this morning (Monday, January 31), which is now being investigated by Kent Police.

A spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed: “Three fire engines were sent to a fire involving a large quantity of pallets next to an industrial unit at Riverside Industrial Estate, Dartford.

“The incident, which was believed to be suspicious, was also attended by Kent Police.”

Firefighters were first called to the incident at 5.43am, and it was made safe by 6.26am.

Kent Police have been contacted for comment.