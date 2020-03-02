CCTV image released after man injured in Dartford knife incident

A CCTV image has been released by police in an attempt to trace two people they wish to speak with after a man suffered knife injuries in Dartford.

Kent police said the image was issued by detectives investigating the alleged serious assault in the town.

Officers were called at 9.45pm on Friday February 21 to a report a man in his 20s suffering injuries caused by a knife.

This is said to have happened in Spital Street.

It is alleged he was assaulted by two people during an incident which may have been witnessed by a number of others in the area.

Both suspects then ran in the direction of the High Street and through an alleyway, said detectives.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and has since been discharged.

A forensic examination of the crime scene has taken place along with CCTV enquiries.

An investigation is ongoing and officers would now like to identify the two people pictured who may have important information relating to the incident.

Anyone who recognises them or has any other information on the incident can contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/33452/20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or using the online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org