Police make saloon car appeal after baby left outside hospital doors

Police have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward after a new-born baby was left outside the doors of a local hospital - and have pinpointed a particular vehicle type they are interested in.

They also want to hear from motorists with dash cam footage who were in the area at the time.

Kent police said they need the footage to possibly locate the mother of the unaccompanied baby.

Detectives said the baby was found outside the main entrance of Darent Valley Hospital.

Now they have also released details of a vehicle they wish to trace after the child was discovered on Friday afternoon.

While the baby is doing well, but police say they need to trace a dark, four-door saloon style vehicle, which may lead to important information. Detectives urge motorists with dashcam fitted to their vehicles and who were in the vicinity of the hospital between 2:30am and 3.30am, to check footage and contact Kent Police if they can assist with the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Gavin Moss, from Kent Police, said: "It is really important that we locate the mother as we need to ensure she is safe and receives any support she may need.

"I would like to stress that this is about ensuring the mother's wellbeing, there is nothing to fear in coming forward. I would urge her to call us on 999.

"Likewise, I would encourage anyone who thinks they have information, no matter how small it may seem, to call us on 999 quoting 24-0117."