Drugs seized and arrests made in Dartford and Crayford police raids

Location of a raid by police as part of a county-wide sweep Archant

Drugs have been seized in Dartford and Crayford as part of a major police operation across Kent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arrests have also been made during the seizure of weapons and drugs.

Kent police said search warrants were carried out across Kent have led to the seizure of quantities of heroin, cash and a modified air weapon.

Properties in areas including Dartford, Crayford, Chatham, Maidstone and Tonbridge were targeted during early morning raids on Thursday April 18, as part of an ongoing crackdown on knife crime and associated offences including the supply of drugs.

They revealed that in Ladywood Road, Dartford officers apparently recovered substances believed to be heroin and cannabis and arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the supply of Class A drug.

And a search of a bedroom at an address in Heath Road, Crayford led to the discovery of more illegal substances. Here, a 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin, said officers.

Detective Superintendent Pat Holmes of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “These latest arrests and searches were part of targeted day of action to further crackdown on the supply of drugs and those we suspect may be linked to the use or carrying of weapons.

“We remain absolutely committed and determined in our efforts to take robust and proactive action against people who choose to break the law and to ensure communities across Kent remain safe.”

Police said that as well as the search warrants, patrols in towns and busy areas across the county are continuing to carry out proactive checks, to reinforce Kent Police's zero-tolerance approach to knife crime.