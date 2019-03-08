CCTV images released by police after noxious liquid attack

Who are these moped riders - can you help? Archant

Police in Dartford are asking for public help in tracking a moped rider following an assault with a noxious substance.

Image of moped rider's distinctive helmet Image of moped rider's distinctive helmet

Detectives say the CCTV images of the rider show him with a distinctive helmet.

Police said the rider, described as being a young man, may have important information that can help officers investigate a serious assault which saw a noxious substance thrown at three people in Dartford.

In one of the pictures he is accompanied by another rider, also described as being a young man, who may also be able to assist with officers' enquiries.

It is claimed the assault took place in Keyes Road at 3.40pm on Sunday February 3.

Another CCTV image of the other rider's helmet Another CCTV image of the other rider's helmet

A liquid was thrown into a parked Ford Fiesta, causing injuries to the two occupants, before it was then thrown at a man who had got out of his vehicle after stopping in the road.

The three victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment and were later discharged. One of them is continuing to receive treatment for a facial injury.

Numerous enquiries have taken place, including speaking with witnesses, gathering CCTV and checking traffic cameras. No arrests have so far been made.

Anyone with information as to the owner of the distinctive helmet or about the incident who has not yet contacted officers is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/22668/19.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.