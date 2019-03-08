Magnificent - seven Dartford residents scoop Postcode lotto fortune

Seven Dartford residents have each scooped over £180,000 in the Postcode Lottery.

A team from the lotto company spend much of Friday breaking the good news to the winners.

The Dartford neighbours were left celebrating winning a share of £3million as the People's Postcode Lottery team arrived to deliver golden cheques to some of the winners.

In all, seven lucky neighbours scooped £181,655 each when Phillips Close in the DA1 3HB postcode area was announced as the full winning postcode. One lucky winner had two tickets, netting them £363,310.

Kerry Ferguson, 34, was one of the lucky winners in Phillips Close, and the timing was perfect as she is due to have her second child in just nine days.

Retail worker Kerry said: "This is life changing. We had to borrow money from my family to help us move to a bigger house, so now we can pay them back.

"I think we are going to get a new car and get rid of the old 51 plate rust bucket that we have now. I want something safe to drive the kids in."

Retail manager and mum-of-two Rebecca Young, 39, said: "I thought it would just be a £1,000. But this amount is a life changer for us - the best gift we could ever be given. We'll be able to buy a house in the local area and the kids will each have their own room."

Rebecca and husband Rob have a young son with autism. Rob, who was recently made redundant, is now planning to use some of the winnings to train as a care support worker.

He said: "Never in a million years did we ever think we'd this amount of money. I feel like I'm going to wake up in a minute. It's exciting and a bit overwhelming but right away I started to think about what this will let us do and how it's going to change our lives.

"It's lovely to know that everyone who plays around us has shared in the same good fortune. And that by playing you're making a difference to more people's lives."

Another winner was David Williams, 34 who said: "It really means a lot to us and will let us do a whole lot more. We got married this year and have three year old and a five and a half month old, it's been a whirlwind. I'm totally gobsmacked by the entire thing. It means we can put a deposit down on a family home, go on holiday and get a new car. It will turn our lives around and more importantly it will let me spend more time with my family."

He added: "It's a really close community but I think that this win will bring our little community that bit closer together. It's special."

Bob Scott, 68, is a sales manager who had a hip replacement two weeks ago, but he managed to get on his feet to take delivery of his winning cheque. He and his partner Vanessa have six adult children between them who will all be looking forward to a treat.

Bob said: "I was gobsmacked when I opened that cheque, I've never won anything. I've been playing right from the start, and I do it because of the charities. They are all wonderful, and it is amazing to think that my £10 a month goes to that £450 million that has been raised for charity."

As he handed out some of the cheques, postcode lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier said: "We had an amazing day in Dartford and kicked off the weekend in style for our winners. It's amazing to be able to knock on someone's door, give them that cheque, and see the difference that win can make to their lives."

The prize pot was shared out between 495 players throughout DA1 3 with each winning £2,786 per ticket.