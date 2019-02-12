The Orchard plays host to ProtoStereo’s Muse and The Killers tributes

The band play Muse and The Killers songs.

After years of touring, local band ProtoStereo are finally making their first appearance at The Orchard Theatre.

Britain’s only double tribute act to rock legends Muse and The Killers will be sponsored by Dartford Council for the show at theatre on March 29. They will be supported by special guests The Vex.

The council said the gig presents an amazing opportunity for the band to play in the biggest venue of their careers to up to 800 people, with a level of quality sound, lighting and production that only a top venue such as The Orchard Theatre can provide.

Located in the heart of Dartford’s town centre and having hosted some of the biggest and most respected names in the fields of arts and entertainment, the theatre is widely renowned as one of the country’s premier venues, and will see ProtoStereo follow in the footsteps of legendary acts such as 10CC, UB40, Suggs, Jools Holland and Adam Ant.

Lead guitarist Kris Hodges said: “We’re very grateful for the opportunity given to us to play The Orchard Theatre! We are really looking forward to putting on a great show at an iconic hometown venue.”

Front man George Foster.

And front man George Foster added: “This is such an exciting opportunity that we can’t wait to live out.

“We are pulling out all the stops for this show and can’t wait to share it with the audience. If you like Muse and The Killers, don’t miss this.”

Speaking about the upcoming show, council leader Jeremy Kite said, “We were delighted to invite ProtoStereo to debut at The Orchard Theatre.

“The band has built up a great local following in Dartford and we’re really pleased to support this kind of local talent by sponsoring this gig in such a magnificent location. I’m sure this will give the boys a great platform to reach a wider audience, to grow and move onwards and upwards in their careers.”

They have already taken the main stage by storm at the Dartford Festival three years ago.

Formed in 2014, ProtoStereo quickly turned heads gaining various bookings and a loyal local following for their high-quality modern rock covers show.

They are regarded amongst many agencies as one of the best alternative rock covers band on the live entertainment circuit.

The council said ProtoStereo‘s attention to musical detail, high energy and passion for what they play keeps supporters and clients coming back for more.

The lads have spent years honing their skills to reproduce everything about The Killers and Muse, replicating their sounds as close as the real thing.

From vocal and guitar effects to samples, backing tracks and harmonies, an uncanny likeness to both bands was soon apparent and fans soon discovered how much both of these great bands sounded together in the same set.

The band covers the great songbook of The Killers, from perhaps the song of the decade Mr Brightside to the likes of Human, When You Were Young and Smile Like You Mean It.

From one generation-defining band to another, ProtoStereo also bring the hits of Muse. From another megahit Uprising to the likes of Time is Running Out and Supermassive Black Hole, the passionate and intimate numbers determined Muse as having one of the most unique and exciting sounds around.

The Orchard event is standing only – as if anyone is going to want to sit down!

Tickets are £10 each in advance or £15 on the door.

Groups of 10 or more can book for £8.50 per ticket or for those with an Orchard Theatre Premiere Card tickets are also just £8.50 each.

Tickets are available online at https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-protostereo-dartford-2019

Phone Orchard Theatre Ticket Office on 01322 220000.

Doors open at 7.30pm and all entry terms and conditions apply.